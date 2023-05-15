Texas sports betting bill moves to the Senate

HB 1942 and HJR 102 have passed the Texas House of Representatives.

US.- The measures to legalise sports betting in Texas have been passed by the Texas House of Representatives after a third reading. House Joint Resolution 102 and representative Jeff Leach‘s House Bill 1942 now head the Senate.

HJR 102 received 101 of a possible 143 votes during Thursday’s vote. Its enabling legislation, HB 1942, passed 82-51. However, their fate in the Senate is certain. if approved by a two-thirds vote, the legislation would require a statewide public vote on November 7 to amend the Texas Constitution, which prohibits most gambling.

The proposed laws will allow for the legalisation of online sports betting through Texas professional sports teams. If approved, WNBA, MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL franchises in the state will be eligible for online sports betting licences.

Leach’s bill sets the online sports betting tax rate at 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports betting revenue and each licence will cost $500,000. The bill is supported by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance, which comprises professional sports franchises, sports leagues, race tracks, and sports betting platforms.

Legislation to allow a referendum for casinos – HJR 155 from representative Charlie Geren and its enabling legislation HB 2843 from representative John Kuempel – received 92 votes for and 55 votes against in their second reading, meaning eight further ‘yes’ votes are required to move them to the Senate.

Geren’s legislation proposes allowing gaming companies to apply for licences to build seven high-end “destination resorts” in Texas. The locations would include two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two in the Houston area and one each in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen. The legislation would allow casino gaming and sports wagering at the resorts. A Texas Gaming Commission would be created to regulate the activity.

The bill would impose a 15 per cent tax on the gross casino gaming revenue of each casino licence holder.