TCSJOHNHUXLEY captivates at ICE Barcelona 2025 with innovative solutions

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY was delighted with the successful outcome of its participation at the recent ICE Barcelona, held from January 20-22 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. The company showcased a range of innovative products and technologies, captivating the attention of industry professionals and reaffirming its position as a leading force in the live gaming sector.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Supernova Progressive Jackpot System on the new Qorex 2 Electronic Gaming Terminals. This groundbreaking feature marks a significant advancement in the gaming industry, offering players the chance to win life-changing jackpots across both live and electronic tables. Qorex 2, featuring enhanced multi-game functionality, customisable side bets, and a strong focus on player experience, proved a major draw, showcasing TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge electronic gaming solutions.

Further enhancing the digital gaming experience, Roulette Xtra was introduced to the Qorex 2 platform, bringing the thrill of this popular live table game to the digital realm for the first time.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation across its entire product portfolio, TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled Velocity, its latest automated Roulette wheel. Inspired by the success of its predecessor, Velocity sets a new industry standard for speed, enabling casinos to offer more games per hour, maximising table turnover and revenue. Powered by powerful brushless motors, it ensures continuous, reliable operation without the need for noisy air compressors. First showcased at G2E Las Vegas 2024, the Velocity Auto Wheel incorporates the user-friendly Wheelmate console, empowering casinos with effortless maintenance and peak performance.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY also showcased the next generation in chip handling technology with the introduction of Chipper Champ 3. Featuring an updated aesthetic and a space-saving design, the Chipper Champ 3 boasts a groundbreaking innovation with the ability to sort clay chips, a feature unmatched by any other chipper on the market. This revolutionary capability will significantly enhance efficiency and streamline casino operations. Intelligent chip recognition, intuitive software, and real-time performance data translate to faster processing, reduced errors, and enhanced productivity.

The Chipper Champ 3 generated significant interest from attendees, demonstrating the strong demand for innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and player experience.

The new Blackjack Display captivated players with its real-time data and insights. Seamlessly integrated with TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s acclaimed Ora Luxe Winning Number Display, this innovative solution utilises advanced camera technology for automatic card recognition, eliminating the need for manual entry. By showcasing key game information, including dealer hand history, live dealer odds, and historical stats, this new dynamic Blackjack Display empowers novice and experienced players to make more informed decisions and enhance their gameplay.

Furthermore, TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcased its unparalleled craftsmanship with a stunning display of custom Roulette Wheel Turrets, demonstrating the company’s ability to create truly unique and captivating gaming experiences.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the response we received at ICE Barcelona. The show provided a valuable platform to showcase our latest innovations and engage with industry leaders and the feedback we received on our new innovations was particularly encouraging. TCSJOHNHUXLEY looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries of gaming technology and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the player experience and drive success for our valued partners.”