Churchill Downs opens Owensboro Racing & Gaming in Kentucky

The gaming venue features 600 historical racing machines.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced the opening of Owensboro Racing & Gaming, in Kentucky. The venue is the company’s seventh historical horse racing entertainment property in the state.

The $100m gaming and entertainment venue in Owensboro features 600 historical racing machines (HRMs), a retail sportsbook, and simulcast wagering. It also offers food and beverage options.

The property is located on an approximately 20-acre site at the corner of US Highway 60 and Wrights Landing Road east of the City of Owensboro. It will support purse funding for Ellis Park Racing & Gaming’s summer racing meet in Henderson.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI said: “Today marks an exciting milestone for our company as we expand our footprint in western Kentucky and further strengthen our commonwealth’s signature horse racing industry. Owensboro’s newest entertainment destination will drive new tourism, entertainment and economic opportunities in eastern Daviess County.”

Churchill Downs has received approval from the Calvert City Planning and Zoning Board to develop an eighth historical horse racing entertainment venue in Kentucky. Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming will operate as an annexe of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel on an approximately 4.5-acre site at the intersection of I-69 and I-24 in Calvert City. It will have 40 historical racing machines (HRM), a sports bar and a retail sportsbook, simulcast wagering and food and beverage offerings. It’s expected to open in early 2026.

Kentucky sports betting sees second-highest handle in December

Kentucky’s sports betting handle was $293m in December, according to the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation. That’s a rise of 11 per cent year-over-year and the second-highest handle to date behind November 2024’s $301.7m.

Sportsbooks generated $21m in gross revenue for the month, down $15.6m from November. The state collected $2.9m in taxes from December’s betting activity, bringing total tax revenue for the year to $38.9m.