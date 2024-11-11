Styliana Kalogreadou, iGATE: “We view our art and design capabilities as key factors that attract and retain new customers”

Styliana Kalogreadou, Head of B2B at iGATE, discusses the company’s plans ahead of SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- Styliana Kalogreadou, head of B2B at iGATE, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s ambitions and strategies ahead of SiGMA Europe. During the interview, Kalogreadou also highlighted the importance of iGATE’s boutique solutions, innovative art and design, and commitment to creating customisable, standout products for operators.

What are iGATE’s main goals and expectations ahead of SiGMA Europe?

The SiGMA Europe Summit is one of the biggest industry conferences of the year, so we expect to make a strong impression on current and prospective partners. The iGATE team and I are excited to welcome everyone during the event. As always, we gave great attention to detail to our stand to ensure it exceeds our and our guests’ expectations. Our key goals include onboarding new customers and providing value for all igaming entrepreneurs and operators. We aim to increase iGATE’s exposure and market presence in an incredibly competitive market at SiGMA Europe.

What will iGATE’s presentation at the event consist of?

We will mostly demonstrate our boutique solutions and how they can be customisable for each customer’s needs. We want to show off our distinct art and design and highlight our comprehensive services. Furthermore, we’ll show visitors examples of successful casinos that implemented our solutions to demonstrate how iGATE can help them reach their business goals and full potential.

In such a competitive igaming market, what are the key factors that contribute to the company’s competitive edge as a white-label supplier?

iGATE emphasises its ability to tailor all solutions to meet operators’ business needs and believes this boutique approach is the core competitive advantage that will allow the company to become a leader in the igaming industry. Additionally, we view our art and design capabilities as key factors that attract and retain new customers.

iGATE has attended several events in recent months. How was the public feedback, given you’re a newer player in the market?

With a new company, all growth is fast and exponential, and our attendance at various important industry conferences has sped our growth drastically. We were pleased to hear positive public feedback regarding our solutions and services, as we put a lot of attention and care into providing the best possible product on the market.

During the past year, we have achieved many of our milestones. Several new partners trusted us to help them launch their businesses, and our collaborations continue to flourish, with impressive metrics and innovative projects being added to our portfolio. This positive growth is fueling our motivation as we continue in the new year.

The company prides itself on the art and design behind every innovation. How do these two factors combine to create a successful product?

Art and design are what users and players first see and interact with when they visit a new casino or sportsbook. They’re more willing to engage if they’re interested in the platform’s branding, graphics, animations and characters. However, great art requires clarity, usability and a positive user experience. If your platform is confusing and difficult to navigate but has beautiful art, players will still go elsewhere. Therefore, iGATE accompanies its top-notch design with UI and features that attract, convert and retain players for our customers.

What are the main challenges the industry is facing currently and how do you work to face them?

Our Industry is facing an era where saturation in several markets is challenging. There are a lot of casinos and sportsbooks that follow the same templates, offer the same games and have the same features. We hope to disrupt the market by offering groundbreaking gamification engines that allow players to interact with each other on the casino or sportsbook platform. For example, operators using iGATE solutions can host weekly tournaments, set up leaderboards, implement player-to-player social interactions and much more. We believe that through these engines, iGATE-powered platforms can stand out in a competitive industry.

The company is expanding at a rapid pace. What are the plans for the rest of the year and beyond?

Of course, we still have to attend the SiGMA Europe Summit, which will be a huge multi-day event for us. We have multiple partnerships yet to announce for the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, so we’re looking forward to sharing that with all our partners, customers and followers. Lastly, we’re always looking to expand and improve our solutions and services. We make regular technical updates and QoL changes, so we’ll announce those in the coming year.