Sportradar launches Athlete Wellbeing

The program will focus on prevention and education through a comprehensive curriculum including on-demand virtual sessions, pre-recorded webinars and in person workshops.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar, announced the launch of Athlete Wellbeing, a global program developed for leagues and federations, teams, and collegiate governing bodies to help support athletes and reduce the potential impact of sports betting on their mental health.

Sportradar has partnered with industry leaders in the areas of sports betting addiction and athlete mental health including Kindbridge Behavioral Health, a mental health treatment provider focused on gambling and gaming disorders; Dr. Timothy Fong, the co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program; and Brianne Doura-Schawohl, a recognized expert in harm prevention and responsible gambling. Additionally, Sportradar recently renewed its membership in the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the oldest organization in the US dedicated to preventing gambling addiction, with NCPG agreeing to advise on the development of the Athlete Wellbeing program.

Jim Brown, Head of Integrity Services and Athlete Wellbeing, North America, Sportradar said: “We believe that Sportradar has an important role in the greater sports ecosystem and a responsibility in helping our partners educate their athletes about the potential impact of sports betting and problem gambling on their mental health. As the global leader in providing integrity services, the launch of this program is a natural step in continuing to protect the integrity of sport for all.”

Keith S. Whyte, Executive Director, National Council on Problem Gambling said: “We applaud Sportradar for creating their Athlete Wellbeing program to help protect athletes’ mental health, and we strongly support these efforts. As legalized sports betting expands across the country it is more important than ever to ensure gambling addiction prevention and education programs are in place for every league, sport, club, team and school.”

Sportradar Integrity Services has a long history of being at the forefront of providing innovative offerings and solutions to the marketplace that address new or emerging issues. The Athlete Wellbeing program fits seamlessly within the unit’s overall strategy of protecting the integrity of sports competitions and supporting stakeholders within the ecosystem.