Sportingtech to showcase igaming solutions at SBC Summit Rio

The expo will take place from February 25–27 at Riocentro.

Press release.- Sportingtech is set to showcase its customisable igaming platform at stand B550 during SBC Summit Rio, taking place from February 25–27 at Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro. Sportingtech’s fully compliant platform combines customisation capabilities with a focus on empowering operators to succeed in Brazil and across Latin America, reflecting the company’s dedication to localisation and innovation.

As a platform fully certified compliant in Brazil, Sportingtech has established itself as a trusted partner for operators navigating the complexities of this newly regulated market. Localisation is at the core of its strategy and sets Sportingtech apart from other platform providers, with features tailored to enhance player engagement and revenue potential across diverse Latin American markets.

Customisation is another key differentiator. Sportingtech’s recently reimagined sportsbook empowers operators with tools like custom events and player-focused designs, delivering increased engagement and higher GGR. Meanwhile, its world-class casino platform offers exclusive games, fresh content, and intuitive navigation, ensuring a frictionless experience for players while driving acquisition and retention.

Sportingtech’s partnership with Incentive Games further strengthens its offering by providing operators with innovative acquisition tools. In light of regulatory restrictions on bonusing in Brazil, the integration of Incentive Games’ Free-to-Play solutions offers a powerful alternative for attracting and engaging players. This strategic collaboration underscores Sportingtech’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that empower operators to thrive in the Brazilian market and beyond.

Visitors to Stand B550 will also experience Sportingtech’s innovation through its dedicated customisation station. Following the huge success and demand at SBC Summit Latinoamérica in Miami, attendees in Rio will have the opportunity to personalise portable drinks mugs, luggage tags, trainer tags, and portable chargers. A brand new presentation area will feature exclusive content delivered live, providing deeper insights into how Sportingtech’s solutions enable operators to achieve growth and success in Latin America’s competitive markets.

Jack Smith, senior sales director at Sportingtech, said: “Sportingtech is proud to be at the forefront of igaming innovation in Latin America. Our focus on compliance, localisation, and customisation allows us to deliver tailored solutions that empower operators to thrive in Brazil and beyond. SBC Summit Rio is the perfect platform to demonstrate how we help operators maximise growth and unlock their full potential in this dynamic market.”