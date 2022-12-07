Sportingtech enhances platform with Gaming Corps content

Gaming Corps’ content will be distributed through Sportingtech’s Quantum platform and will be available to operator partners throughout Brazil.

Press release.- Sportingtech, the full-service betting and gaming platform provider, has significantly boosted its platform offering in Brazil with the addition of casino content from cutting-edge game developer Gaming Corps.

The deal will see Gaming Corps’ unique and premium casino content distributed through Sportingtech’s Quantum platform and made available to operator partners throughout Brazil.

The supplier’s casino slot portfolio includes player favourites Jet Lucky 2, Penalty Champion, Tikiz N Juice, Stormy Witch and Cat Ching, which have proven popular in a wide range of local markets.

Sportingtech’s operator partners throughout the country will gain access to these games via its first-class Quantum platform, further enhancing the provider’s comprehensive range of casino content.

The deal also sets the stage for Gaming Corps to extend the reach of its content in the LatAm jurisdictions in which Sportingtech has a strong presence.

The turnkey Quantum platform currently offers more than 9,500 games covering slots, table and live games, poker and live bingo, as well as more than 65 sports with over 1,000 betting markets.

Bobby Longhurst, Managing Director at Sportingtech, said: “Gaming Corps’ high-quality content is proven to perform well with operators and players globally and its addition to our Quantum platform is a massively important move for Sportingtech.

“Continuing to invest in our games offering is key to ensuring our platform remains appealing to operators across a wide range of markets, so we’re naturally delighted to add Gaming Corps’ top-tier content.”

Danielle Calafato, Gaming Corps’ Head of Commercial, said: “As both our companies are so perfectly aligned on a number of highly promising LatAm markets, this deal with Sportingtech is exactly what Gaming Corps needs to take our business to the next level.

“The sheer diversity of our content has made our games a hit in every jurisdiction we’ve entered, and distributing them through Sportingtech’s Quantum platform will ensure this success is replicated in Brazil.”