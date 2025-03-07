Ivan Montik recognised as Europe’s top igaming leader in 2025

The decision was made in acknowledgement of SOFTSWISS’ key milestones in 2024.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced that its founder, Ivan Montik, has been named CEO of the Year in the igaming Industry at the European CEO Awards 2025.

The Awards bring together innovative companies and their visionary leaders to celebrate their achievements in business across various sectors. Each year, the award organisers open nominations for executives who set new industry standards for excellence.

Ivan Montik’s victory testifies to his contribution to shaping the igaming industry. Since SOFTSWISS’ foundation in 2009, Ivan has maintained a forward-looking perspective on igaming, aiming to build an ecosystem of software products that enrich player experiences and drive clients’ growth.

The decision was made in the acknowledgement of SOFTSWISS’ key milestones in 2024, including the appointment of Rubens Barrichello as the company’s Non-Executive Director in Latin America and the Game Aggregator’s achievement of becoming the industry’s largest content hub with over 27,800 games available.

It was also the year when SOFTSWISS enriched its portfolio with three new solutions: the Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and a Horse Racing module integrated into the Sportsbook.

One of the pillars of Ivan’s success is his vision of SOFTSWISS as a company offering an exceptional level of customer service. According to the 2024 research by the Kantar marketing agency, SOFTSWISS has achieved an overall satisfaction score of 8.1 out of 10 for its Game Aggregator and 7.4 out of 10 for the Casino Platform.

Commenting on receiving the award, Ivan particularly emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving the company’s success. He believes that nurturing the team’s talent, alongside improving the product and refining the strategy, is key for any business seeking external recognition.

Ivan Montik expresses his appreciation for the award: “I’m grateful to the Awards organisers for accolading me personally and SOFTSWISS as a whole. Their decision shows that igaming companies are gaining recognition within the business community. I strongly believe that the igaming future is just beginning to unfold, and we will gradually get more awards outside the industry. But I would like to particularly acknowledge the role of the entire SOFTSWISS team that stands behind this award. Their creativity, innovative thinking and tireless dedication to constant improvements of our products and services lie at the core of the company’s success.”