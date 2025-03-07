Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa appoints Lu Tsai as vice president of Asian player development

Tsai will report to senior vice president of marketing Mikhail Gaushkin.

US.- Lu Tsai has been named vice president of Asian player development at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in Florida. Reporting to senior vice president of marketing Mikhail Gaushkin, Tsai will lead strategic initiatives aimed at cultivating and expanding player growth for the resort within the Asian communities.

With more than 25 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, Lu Tsai has held various roles at Harrah’s and Caesars Las Vegas, from executive host to director. He spent 15 years in Macau, Vietnam, and South Korea, working at City of Dreams, Galaxy, Grand Ho Tram, Inspire, and SJM in roles ranging from director to chief marketing officer.

Tsai played a role in the pre-opening of Harrah’s in 2004, Grand Lisboa Place in 2019, and Mohegan Inspire in 2023.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa recently unveiled a $65m renovation with a new gaming area, Fresh Harvest Buffet reopening and renovated smoke-free hotel rooms. The new gaming floor opened on January 23. The Fresh Harvest Buffet reopening creates 200 new jobs and brings the number of team members at the casino resort to 4,293.