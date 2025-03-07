Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino opens new hotel

The inauguration marks a milestone in the resort’s $300m expansion.

US.- Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino has opened its new 16-floor hotel, marking a milestone in the property’s $300m expansion. There’s a spa, meeting space and additional dining options. Resort guests were invited to participate in an opening celebration which featured a drone show and live entertainment.

The new hotel has 252 rooms, including 31 suites, a spa and a cafe and two-storey penthouse: the Ogema Suite covering 3,368 square feet and offering views of west Michigan.

Further renovations will include a large-scale glass atrium, dubbed the Wawyé Oasis, to open in May. The atrium will house live palm trees and tropical flora over 32,000 square feet. It will feature two pools, one for over 21s and one for families.

The $300m expansion project was announced in 2022. Opened in 2011, Gun Lake Casino features 2,300 slot machines, over 50 table games, a live poker room, a sportsbook and keno. The resort completed a $100m expansion in 2021, opening a 72,000-square-foot area with more seating for live concerts and sporting events, additional gaming space, outdoor fire-lit entertainment and dining space. The venue is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi.