SBC Summit Malta rebrand emphasises expansion of June event

The new identity of SBC’s Malta-based conference and exhibition means a new era for the event.

Press release.- SBC Summit Malta is the new identity of SBC’s Malta-based conference and exhibition, replacing CasinoBeats Summit and signifying a progressive new era for the event. Prompted by recent changes in Malta’s event sector, this strategic shift has enabled SBC to broaden the event’s scope and strengthen its alignment with the organisation’s global lineup of events.

CasinoBeats Summit has been known for its strong focus on game development and marketing, providing attendees with exclusive insights into the technical aspects of the casino industry through specialised panels and workshops. The newly rebranded SBC Summit Malta will significantly expand its agenda, moving beyond a casino-centric format to cover all gaming verticals.

In line with the expanded scope of SBC Summit Malta, the Game Developer Awards will be reintroduced as SBC Awards Europe. The awards will now feature an expanded range of categories to celebrate innovation across all gaming sectors while preserving its commitment to honouring exceptional casino titles.

The event will also feature the addition of INFINITY Malta, the popular EDM party that features celebrity DJs such as Afrojack, Alok, Darude, Don Diablo, Dubdogz, Miss Monique, and Steve Aoki.

SBC founder and CEO Rasmus Sojmark said: “SBC Summit Malta represents a step forward in our mission to create comprehensive events that serve the entire gaming community. Through SBC Summit Malta, we’re also reaffirming our commitment to Malta with a standout event that keeps the focus firmly on driving key business opportunities for our delegates. Every part of the event is designed to give attendees meaningful connections, practical insights and real opportunities to achieve their business goals.”

In 2025, apart from covering all things casino, the agenda will incorporate panels on sports betting, payments, and affiliation, alongside enhanced regulatory discussions and market overviews. Workshops will continue to be a focal point, delving into subjects such as VIP player acquisition and retention, game design, bonus abuse, technology, and the latest SEO trends.

This year’s event will also welcome a more diverse audience, with 5,500 delegates, including 2,000 operator representatives spanning various disciplines such as payments and product specialists, across both casino and sports sectors. Additionally, the 2025 event will feature 750 affiliates, fueled by a significant rise in affiliate and marketing professional participation, which saw nearly 50% growth in 2024.

The organiser has redesigned the show floor to maximise exposure for exhibitors and sponsors aiming to capture the attention of igaming market leaders from Malta and Europe, who accounted for 39% of the event’s audience in 2024.

The repositioning of SBC Summit Malta strategically integrates it with SBC’s global portfolio of industry-leading events. This includes SBC Summit Rio (February 25-27), the essential gathering for the Brazilian gaming industry; SBC Summit Americas (May 13-15), connecting stakeholders across North and South America; SBC Summit Tbilisi (October 15-16), focusing on the rapidly growing markets of Eastern Europe and Central Asia; and the flagship SBC Summit in Lisbon (September 16-18 ), which attracts global gaming leaders.

“By aligning SBC Summit Malta with these established events, SBC is creating a cohesive global ecosystem of gaming conferences that deliver exceptional value to participants. The repositioning enhances Malta’s role as a key player in the industry landscape while reinforcing SBC’s commitment to providing a unified platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth across all gaming verticals,” Sojmark commented.