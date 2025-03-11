SBC Summit Americas keeps US and LatAm focus strong with region-specific agenda tracks

The event will take place on May 13-15 at the Broward County Convention Center.

Press release.- The upcoming SBC Summit Americas, debuting in Fort Lauderdale this May, will deliver a pan-American educational experience, tailored for companies aiming to deepen market insights or expand their presence in North and Latin America.

SBC Summit Americas, set for May 13-15 at the Broward County Convention Center, will welcome 10,000 delegates for an in-depth look at key industry sectors, including betting, casino, payments, affiliation, and player protection. The agenda will feature sessions tailored for both US- and LatAm-facing brands, as well as insights bridging both regions to foster cross-market knowledge sharing.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and founder of SBC, said: “SBC Summit Americas was designed to unite the entire Americas region so they could learn from one another. Striking the right balance—ensuring equal emphasis on both North and South America while covering broader industry trends—was a key challenge, but one we knew we had to get right.”

Delegates looking to gain insights into the latest developments in North America can attend the dedicated North America track, where sessions will explore the future of fantasy sports betting, preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the potential impact of sweepstake betting on casinos.

Panels will also cover the transformative power of technology, examining its role in modernizing traditional lotteries, leveraging gamification and AI to enhance player loyalty, and optimizing omnichannel experiences.

Highlighting the vital role of the Indigenous community in North America, the second day of the conference will feature several panels on Tribal gaming. The agenda will delve into the critical relationship between operators and tribes—offering strategies for building mutually beneficial partnerships—and examine the success of the hub-and-spoke model.

Attendees focused on the Latin American market will find a wealth of insights within the Latin America track, covering both emerging opportunities and regulatory challenges. Sessions will provide an in-depth analysis of key markets, including Peru, Mexico, and the Andes, while also addressing complex licensing landscapes.

With Brazil’s market regulation now in place, the track will feature Brazil-specific panels to help delegates navigate the evolving framework, foster operator-regulator collaboration, and explore technology’s role in player protection.

Additionally, sessions will offer strategies for building operator-sports organization partnerships and guidance on consumer rights, ensuring businesses stay compliant and avoid legal pitfalls in an increasingly regulated landscape.

The Payment Expert Summit track will explore financial developments and compliance challenges across the Americas, equipping attendees with strategies to ensure seamless transactions and drive customer acquisition. Sessions will cover navigating complex tax structures, enhancing cross-border collaborations, and reducing payment decline rates.

The Affiliate Leaders Summit track will offer key tactics to drive growth in the US and LatAm, effectively leverage big data, and navigate marketing regulations. Additionally, panels will provide strategies for enhancing marketing output and integrating technology—essential for any affiliate seeking long-term success in the region.

“Unlike the region-specific tracks focused on either LatAm or the US, the Affiliate Leaders Summit and Payment Expert Summit offer a unique mix of perspectives, reflected in both topics and speakers. We’ve built an agenda that delivers value to every attendee—whether they’re part of a payments team at a Peruvian operator or a responsible gambling team in Kentucky. That’s what makes this event truly stand out,” Sojmark added.