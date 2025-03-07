SBC Summit 2025: bigger, smarter and with more surprises

The event will take place September 16-18 in Lisbon.

Press release.- SBC Summit will make a powerful return to Lisbon this September, bringing together 30,000 industry professionals for its biggest edition yet.

The 2025 edition will focus on fine-tuning every aspect of the attendee journey and strategically balancing buyers and sellers, aiming to deliver the industry’s most results-driven event.

The flagship event, which drew attendees from 134 countries in 2024, will once again transform the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL) and MEO Arena into the global epicentre of the betting and gaming industry from 16-18 September 2025, spanning three full days.

At 135,000+ square meters, the 2025 SBC Summit show floor will be its largest ever, featuring 700+ exhibitors. Enhanced signage will streamline navigation, while the zone format will return alongside an expanded Affiliate Leaders Summit and Payment Expert Summit, ensuring attendees can still count on a more targeted approach and efficient lead generation.

Last year’s Lisbon show cemented the event’s reputation as the industry’s fastest-growing business gathering. With soaring momentum and a significant economic contribution to Lisbon, estimated at €100m in indirect benefits in 2024 alone, the event has earned the backing of local officials.

With 8,000+ operator representatives set to attend, SBC Summit 2025 will also double down on delivering a premium, 360-degree experience for the industry’s most in-demand audience. To elevate the operator experience, SBC is introducing the Operator Academy —an exclusive training initiative allowing attendees to gain immediately actionable skills.

The industry’s biggest party, The INFINITY Lisbon, will also return to MEO Arena on Thursday night, closing SBC Summit with a spectacular DJ set—headlined by none other than Alok.



