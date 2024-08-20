Saracen Casino in Arkansas announces expected opening of hotel and event centre

The $250m hotel and event centre is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

US.- The Quapaw Nation, owners and operators of the Saracen Casino Resort, in Arkansas, has announced that its $250m hotel and event centre is expected to open in the fall of 2025. The 400,000-square-foot building will offer 320 rooms and a 1,600-seat event centre.

General manager Matt Harkness said: “Saracen’s positive results since opening over four years ago have put us in a position to build this hotel and event center that will set a new standard in the region. This next phase is happening due to the hard work of the Saracen employees, and the guidance of the Quapaw Nation’s leadership.”

Saracen Casino features 80,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,900 slot machines, 40 table games, and the state’s only poker room. It operates a statewide mobile platform under the name BetSaracen. The venue launched its sports betting app in May 2022.

Arkansas residents collect signatures for casino vote

Arkansas citizens group Local Voters in Charge has said it has collected signatures to require a referendum that could block casino gambling in Pope County. They want to eliminate the possibility from Amendment 100, which was approved by Arkansas voters in 2018.

Proposed amendments need a minimum number of signatures from at least 50 of Arkansas’ 75 counties. The group said it surpassed the 90,704-voter signature requirement and met the minimum threshold in all 75 Arkansas counties, submitting more than 162,000 signatures to the office of secretary of state John Thurston.