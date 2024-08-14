SA Gaming obtains GCB licence

Obtaining this licence allows SA Gaming to expand its reach and access more markets.

Press release.- SA Gaming has obtained the licence issued by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB).

The company celebrated the news and stated: “With the new licence, we can reach more markets, allowing a greater exposure of our games and products. This would help us in our pursuit of customer-centricity, integrity and player protection.”

The CGCB is the regulator for the Curaçao land-based casino industry, the licensing authority for all lotteries, charity bingo, charity bon ku ne and the licensing authority and supervisor for online gaming.

It is also the supervisor for the Curaçao gaming industry for compliance with legislation and regulations regarding anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/ CFT).

SA Gaming is a leading online entertainment platform provider in Asia. Making use of state-of-the-art technology, it offers a full spectrum of live games including Baccarat, Pok Deng and many more.

A week ago, the company also announced a new partnership deal with Timeless Tech, an industry game aggregator. Through this agreement, SA Gaming’s portfolio of casino games and live dealer solutions will be integrated into Timeless Tech’s comprehensive aggregation platform.

According to SA Gaming, the integration of its content into the Timeless Tech aggregation platform will ensure a smooth and efficient delivery, allowing for quick deployment and minimal technical overhead for operators.

Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and are confident that this partnership will drive further growth and success in the online gaming industry.