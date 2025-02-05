Rossi McKee, co-founder of Telematic Interactive and CT Interactive, unveils the blueprint for online business success in Peru at ICE World Gaming Forum

Her presentation, “From Strategy to Execution: Building a Winning Presence in Latin America,” offered a masterclass on how to establish and sustain a thriving online business in the region.

Press release.- Peru is rapidly emerging as one of Latin America’s most exciting opportunities for online gaming businesses. At the ICE World Gaming Forum, Rossi McKee, co-founder of Telematic Interactive and CT Interactive, shared a powerful vision for capturing this market’s potential. Her presentation, “From Strategy to Execution: Building a Winning Presence in Latin America,” offered a masterclass on how to establish and sustain a thriving online business in this dynamic region.

Central to McKee’s message was the importance of understanding Peru’s regulatory landscape. Over the past few years, the country has developed a robust framework that has already attracted more than 60 operators. This regulatory clarity, she explained, provides a solid foundation for businesses to grow, but it also demands a deep commitment to compliance and adaptability. “The rules are clear, but success lies in how you play the game,” McKee emphasised, underscoring that compliance isn’t just a legal requirement but a critical component in building trust with both players and partners.

A significant change in consumer behaviour also drives Peru’s shift toward online gaming. Before the pandemic, physical gaming venues dominated the market due to widespread distrust of online transactions. However, in just two years, the perception of digital platforms has transformed. Online betting in Peru grew by 128 per cent between 2020 and 2022, fueled by increasing trust in secure payment systems and the growing adoption of technology. “Trust is the currency of the Peruvian market,” McKee noted. “To succeed, operators must offer an experience that is not only engaging but also reliable and culturally attuned to local expectations.”

Technology, McKee explained, is the cornerstone of this transformation. For any business aiming to succeed in Peru, prioritising a mobile-first strategy is essential. Mobile devices have become the gateway to digital experiences, making seamless and intuitive platforms necessary. Secure payment solutions, robust user interfaces, and advanced analytics are equally crucial. These tools enhance the player’s journey and provide businesses with actionable insights to refine their strategies. “A mobile-first approach isn’t just an option anymore; it’s necessary,” she said. “When players can access your platform anywhere, anytime, you’ve already won half the battle.”

McKee also highlighted the importance of local partnerships in building a successful online business in Peru. Collaborating with local businesses can provide unique insights into market preferences, regulatory nuances, and effective marketing strategies. These partnerships act as a bridge, ensuring that global operators can align their offerings with the cultural and legal landscape. “Think of partnerships as your backstage pass to Peru,” McKee remarked. “They open doors to understanding the market in ways that no amount of research can replicate.”

Throughout her presentation, McKee vividly illustrated what it takes to thrive in Peru’s online gaming market. Success, she explained, hinges on a blend of regulatory awareness, cultural sensitivity, technological innovation, and strategic collaboration. The rewards are immense for businesses willing to invest in these areas.

Telematic Interactive and its subsidiary, CT Interactive, exemplify this forward-thinking approach. As leaders in the global gaming industry, they continue to push boundaries, delivering cutting-edge gaming content and solutions tailored to diverse markets worldwide. McKee’s insights at the ICE World Gaming Forum reflect this commitment to innovation and growth, setting a benchmark for others in the industry to follow.