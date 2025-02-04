48% of Super Bowl viewers in Ontario will bet on the game

According to a study, 50 per cent will bet online.

Canada.- A survey commissioned by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) has found that 63 per cent of Ontarians plan to watch Super Bowl LIX and that 48 per cent of those plan to place a wager on the game. Some 50 per cent will bet online with a sportsbook website and 30 per cent with family and friends.

The online survey questioned 1,147 adult Ontario residents between November 22 and December 6, 2024. It found that 27 per cent of respondents will buy sport-based lottery tickets and 20 per cent will bet in a pool. More than half of those placing a bet (55 per cent) said they will bet CA$100 or less, 19 per cent will bet between CA$101 and $500, and 8 per cent plan to wager more than CA$500.

Half of those who will wager on the Super Bowl said their main reason to bet is to win money (48 per cent), followed by adding to the excitement of the game (47 per cent). About a fifth bet because they believe they are knowledgeable about the teams and players (22 per cent), they feel confident about their chances of winning (20 per cent) or because their favourite team or player is playing (18 per cent).

See also: NFL and Responsible Gambling Council launch student-athlete training programme in Canada

Sarah McCarthy, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council, said: “Gambling is random but your plan shouldn’t be. Perceived knowledge of the game, persuasive advertising, and substance use can all influence how we gamble. A smart plan includes being mindful of the illusion of control and remembering that even with sports expertise, understanding the game, players or stats won’t boost your chances of predicting a random outcome.”

RGC has provided tips for safer sports betting, including setting limits, never chasing losses and viewing sports betting as entertainment.