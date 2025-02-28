Pronet Gaming set to shine at SPiCE South Asia

SPiCE South Asia 2025 will take place March 4-6, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming is excited to announce its participation in SPiCE South Asia 2025 (booth 1008-9) taking place from 4 to 6 March 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

SPiCE South Asia will focus on critical areas shaping the future of igaming, including the latest trends in South Asia and Sri Lanka’s gaming markets, as well as best practices within the region. Pronet Gaming looks forward to discussing the unique opportunities and challenges that are emerging in the South Asian market.

Alex Karaoulis, commercial and product strategy lead, Pronet Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to be attending SPiCE South Asia 2025, a pivotal event that will provide valuable insights into the dynamics of the gaming industry in this rapidly evolving region.

“As we look to expand our operations in Asia this year, we recognise the immense potential of this market. Asia is an increasingly lucrative area for igaming, and we’re excited to introduce the region to our award-winning platform and innovative solutions.”

Pronet Gaming, renowned for its cutting-edge gaming solutions, will showcase how its comprehensive suite of tools can power B2C online gaming businesses from launch to double-digit growth. By providing a full turnkey platform, Pronet Gaming offers scalable solutions that allow operators to enter the market with ease and maximise their potential.

With offices across various locations, the company brings together diverse talent and expertise from across the world. Many of Pronet Gaming’s team members have valuable experience in both B2B and B2C sectors, ensuring that their clients receive industry-leading service and support tailored to their specific needs.

“We’re looking forward to meeting like-minded professionals at SPiCE South Asia and demonstrating how Pronet Gaming can help power the next wave of successful online gaming businesses in Asia and beyond,” added Karaoulis. “Our team is committed to providing operators with the best possible tools to succeed in today’s fast-paced gaming environment.”