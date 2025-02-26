Pragmatic Play unveils its latest title: Big Bass Bingo

Big Bass Bingo features added-value prizes and jackpots.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Big Bass Bingo, a 30-ball bingo game that extends the award-winning Big Bass series.

According to the company, the fisherman makes his bingo debut in this crossover, where players mark off animated fish instead of traditional bingo balls, aiming to catch golden fish along with full house and jackpot wins.

In addition, Big Bass Bingo features added-value prizes and jackpots. Players are randomly awarded golden fish on their tickets and can track the number of golden fish they catch and the cash prizes they collect.

The title also includes two jackpot prizes. The Daily Catch jackpot is seeded at £2,000. The Big Catch is a whopping £10,000 seeded progressive jackpot that will be split 50/50 with the full house winner(s) and all players who purchased a ticket in the winning game.

The ever-expanding Big Bass range now spans slots, crash games, and bingo as Pragmatic Play continues to deliver entertainment experiences with player-favourite content.

Claire McDaid, VP of Bingo at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Bingo brings a new dimension to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning bingo offering, combining the much-loved Big Bass theme with engaging mechanics and added value in the form of the Golden Fish feature and two fantastic jackpot prizes.”