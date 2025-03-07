Pragmatic Play Sports unleashes greyhound racing

The new greyhounds product covers more than 100,000 live greyhound racing events a year from over 80 tracks across the globe.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play Sports, a provider of premium sports betting products, has gone live with greyhound racing.

This latest sportsbook release sees coverage of more than 100,000 live greyhound racing events a year from over 80 tracks across the globe become available to operators and their customers in key markets. The new greyhounds product also includes a detailed racecard featuring performance data for each dog from the previous six races.

Pragmatic Play launched its sportsbook product in late 2023 via DAZN Bet in Spain. Now marketed under the supplier’s new Pragmatic Play Sports brand, the end-to-end platform features a customisable design and provides access to official live data and a full complement of managed services.

Greyhound racing is particularly popular in the UK, one of the world’s most mature and competitive sports betting markets. Committed to the growth and success of operators, with a focus on delivering exceptional player experiences, Pragmatic Play Sports is rapidly expanding the content and reach of its offering.

Gareth Crook, SVP of sports at Pragmatic Play, said: “Greyhound racing is a key market for sports betting operators in the UK and beyond, so we are delighted to announce its addition to the Pragmatic Play Sports stable. Following the launch of horse racing and football player markets toward the end of last year, greyhound racing leads an exciting lineup of new products and services coming in 2025.”