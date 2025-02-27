Pragmatic Play unleashes great multipliers in 5 Lions Megaways 2

The game features up to 262,144 ways to win, wild multipliers, level-based bonus games, and wins of up to 8,000x.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched 5 Lions Megaways 2, a six-reel slot sequel featuring up to 262,144 ways to win. In both the base game and bonus game, wilds hit with a random multiplier of up to 100x.

Landing three or more scatters triggers the bonus game with a choice of eight options, combining 5-25 free spins and wilds with 2x- 100x multipliers. During the feature, players can advance through the levels, with random coins awarding additional free spins and removing the lowest wild multiplier values from the selected range.

If the bonus game is triggered with any combination of scatters and super scatters, up to 10 extra free spins are awarded, along with a chance to start the round at level two. If the round is triggered only by super scatters, 35 free spins and 100x wild multipliers are awarded.

5 Lions Megaways 2 is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following hit releases John Hunter and Galileo’s Secrets and Big Bass Return to the Races.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The popular 5 Lions series from Pragmatic Play is taken to a new level with this Megaways sequel, featuring up to 262,144 ways, wild multipliers, level-based bonus games, and wins of up to 8,000x.”