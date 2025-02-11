PopOK Gaming prepares for SBC Summit Rio 2025

The company is ready to unveil developments and showcase its portfolio.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is prepared for SBC Summit Rio, from February 24-27. As a leading force in the igaming industry, the company is ready to unveil groundbreaking developments, showcase its dynamic portfolio, and strengthen its position as one of the industry trailblazers.

Exclusive partnership announcement: PopOK Gaming & Aviator

PopOK Gaming is now the exclusive partner and official provider of the globally renowned crash game, Aviator. This collaboration marks a monumental milestone for the company, solidifying its role as a leading innovator in the crash game segment. Aviator’s immense popularity worldwide makes this partnership a game-changer, offering PopOK’s partners exclusive access to one of the most sought-after games in the market. Attendees at SBC Summit Rio will have the chance to learn more about this iconic title and explore the unique opportunities it presents.

Expanding horizons: Land-based slot cabinets

Starting in early 2025, PopOK Gaming expanded its portfolio by introducing land-based slot cabinets — a bold move that underscores its forward-thinking approach. These slot cabinets are not just machines; they are a blend of sleek, modern design and advanced gaming technology, offering players an immersive casino experience. PopOK Gaming will present a detailed look at its features, benefits, and exclusive offerings. The company said partners will gain insight into how these cabinets are revolutionising the casino floor experience and how they stand out from traditional slot machines.

First mixed game solution: Redefining player experience

Innovation is at the core of PopOK Gaming’s mission, and nowhere is this more evident than in its groundbreaking Mixed Game Solution. Breaking away from traditional formats, this exclusive innovation combines multiple game types in a single experience, offering players unmatched excitement, variety, and engagement. The firm stated “this revolutionary approach is a clear demonstration of PopOK’s commitment to setting new industry trends, not just following them.”

See also: Luiza Melikyan, PopOK Gaming: “SBC Rio provides an excellent platform to showcase our latest offerings, strengthen partnerships, and expand our presence in LatAm”

Unmatched NFT Offerings on Ortak

PopOK Gaming’s NFT journey is nothing short of revolutionary. As the first provider to join Ortak marketplace, NFT marketplace, PopOK has established itself as a trendsetter in the NFT gaming space. This collaboration has resulted in the largest NFT collection on Ortak, offering digital collectables that enhance gameplay and introduce new layers of excitement for players. From rare in-game items to exclusive digital assets, PopOK’s NFT collections are setting the standard for the future of gaming.

What to expect at SBC Summit Rio 2025

SBC Summit Rio 2025 attendees are in for an exciting experience at the PopOK Gaming booth. From unveiling the exclusive Aviator crash game partnership to presenting a preview of the next generation of land-based slot cabinets, the PopOK team will be on-site to provide hands-on demonstrations, showcase new features, and present exclusive offers to partners. Guests will also have the chance to explore PopOK’s impressive NFT collections on Ortak and witness the future of igaming through revolutionary innovations.