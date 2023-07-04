Playtech signs online poker deal with FDJ

La Française des Jeux will join Playtech’s Ipoker.eu network.

France.- The gaming tech provider Playtech has announced that it will provide its online poker network services and content to the French gambling operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ). FDJ will have access to cash tables, poker tournaments and Playtech’s flagship poker game, Twister Poker. It will join Playtech’s Ipoker.eu network with other European operators.

FDJ’s sports business unit chief executive Richard Courtois said: “Playtech has a great track record as a poker network and content provider in Europe’s regulated markets. The company’s involvement in our selection process demonstrated a clear commitment and deep understanding of our long-term strategy.

“Thanks to Playtech, we are pleased to offer our players a new range of games. This move enables FDJ to complete its presence in the French market open to competition. This is based on a business model that combines performance and responsibility to keep gaming fun.”

Playtech’s vice-president of interactive gaming, Marat Koss, said: “We are very proud that FDJ has chosen Playtech as its partner. The addition of FDJ to our Ipoker.eu is a vital step in the network’s expansion as the buoyancy of the French online gambling market continues. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FDJ.”

The French gambling regulator L’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated by its licensees in 2022 reached a record €12.9bn. Almost two-thirds of revenue was generated by the two big monopolies, lottery operator Française des Jeux (FDJ) and horse racing betting operator Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU).

They generated revenue of €8.2bn in 2022 – 64 per cent of all GGR – as the land-based sector bounced back from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions in the previous years.

See also: French regulator bans use of athletes in gambling ads