Play’n GO packs a punch in its latest online slot, Luchamigos

Press release.- Play’n GO steps into the ring with some aspiring “luchadores” in their next feature-rich video slot, Luchamigos.

Bringing players into the entertaining world of Mexican wrestling, Luchamigos introduces three friends who have always dreamed of becoming Luchador champions but never had the strength to compete. But after discovering a magical chilli pepper that’s provided them with the power they need, these three amigos will be able to prove this isn’t just a pipe dream – they can become the ultimate champions.

This exciting, high-energy online slot provides players with an upbeat and colourful experience, inspired by the incredibly popular cultural phenomenon, lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling. The game is a 5×4 online slot, displaying vibrant and quirky designs for symbols as well as the overall theme and background.

Luchamigos also offers a number of exciting features that players can earn over time, including Power Chili Spins, the Ultimate Hot Spin and some unique Wild symbol bonuses featuring each of these three amigos.

The primary goal for players is to earn these fiery features during the base game to increase their chances of getting some great wins. If a player lands one of the three amigos’ Wild symbols alongside one of the Chili Scatters, this will allow that specific Luchador to unleash their own unique abilities, including a stacked reel of Wilds, a 2×2 Mega Wild, and four random Wilds across the reels, each improving the likelihood of getting a winning payway.

Players will also work towards filling the Ultimate meter, which will provide several bonus features along the way, and award them with the Ultimate Hot Spin, should they fill it to the very top. This feature gives players 1 extra Free Spin and guarantees a Wild win with the strongest version of that Wild.

Play’n GO aims to provide players with enjoyable and fulfilling experiences with each new release. By prioritising captivating visuals and engaging gameplay and advancement, Luchamigos is certain to give long-term fans a fresh and enjoyable experience and entice newer players to learn the ropes.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing fans try their hand at this thrilling new addition to the Play’n GO portfolio. Luchamigos offers players some brilliant bonus features, all the while maintaining the chaotic and active themes that naturally come with Mexican wrestling.

“The Ultimate Hot Spin feature in Luchamigos, has been designed to be very accessible, keeping players motivated to fill that Ultimate meter until the bell rings. So, prepare yourselves for a spicy spectacle – and remember, it’s not just these chilli peppers that pack a punch!”