Play’n GO launched Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter

Press release.- Play’n GO set sail as they search for sea-bound treasures in their brand-new pirate slot, Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter.

Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter is an action-packed slot where players can engage in ship-plundering combat coupled with dynamic symbols and splash-worthy animations. The story follows Captain Glum and his merry men as they sail their armada across the treacherous waters of Skull Island to battle the infamous Pirate Queen’s Army.

Players must match three ship or wooden-shaped symbols to secure a victory. On each spin, the Ship Wilds move to a random position on the reels, aiding Captain Glum to snag his prize-winning combos. If a player lands on the Golden Flagship Pirate Ship Wild, it becomes a permanent Wild on the reels, completing paylines and securing the player’s valuable booty.

One in every 20 spins opens the possibility for the Captain’s Due feature – so long as the player secures two Scatters. With Connecting Wilds floating throughout Captain’s Due, players anchor their hook into a sea of potential wins.

Landing three Skull Scatters triggers the Free Spins round. With 10 Free Spins equipped from the outset, this mode launches players into a frantic Pirate vs Pirate Hunters showdown. Players can use the Multiplying Mortar to sink enemy ships to up the score with each foe thwarted.

If players finish with a higher score than their adversary, they’re awarded a x10 Multiplying Chest Feature. This tasks the pirate with choosing between three chests that can net a x1, x2 or x10 Multiplying win.

Fans of Play’n GO’s other sea-set adventures may also enjoy last year’s fishing frenzy Boat Bonanza, the exploration epic, Sea Hunter (2017), Sails of Gold (2016) as well as the battleship-style Cash of Command (2022) and the prized pirate sequel Jolly Roger 2 (2020).

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “We’ve had fun creating sea-based and fishing slots, so now it’s time for a new pirate adventure. Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter has so many cool features. The Connecting and Permanent Wilds simulate the wide array of tools you’d find on Captain Glum’s ship. The Pirates vs Pirates combat mode takes things to the next level too – heightening the player’s experience.”