PGCB to hold public hearing on Hollywood Casino Morgantown licence renewal

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) will hold a hearing on April 2 to receive public comment on the renewal of the Category 4 Slot Machine Operator Licence for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Berks County.

The meeting will be held at the Caernarvon Township Building and is open to the public. Citizens, public officials, and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony. The deadline for registration to speak or submit written testimony is April 1. A listing of all speakers will be posted on the board’s website.

Hollywood Casino Morgantown opened in 2022. The casino has 750 slot machines, 20 table games, a retail barstool sportsbook, and dining experiences. With 80,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space, the facility is open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am to 4am on other days.

On April 3, PGCB will hold a public hearing on the renewal of the category 1 Slot Machine Operator Licence for Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, operator of Parx Casino in Bucks County. The meeting will be held at the Bensalem Township Municipal Building.

According to Section 1326 of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, all licences are subject to periodic renewal. The renewal application must include an update of the information since the last renewal.