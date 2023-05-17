Paris Smith departs as Pinnacle CEO

Smith is stepping down after 17 years in the role.

Curacao.- Pinnacle is looking for a new CEO. Paris Smith announced that she will step down as chief executive officer at the Curacao-licensed company after 17 years. Writing on LinkedIn, Smith said she was “stepping away from the intense day-to-day requirements of the CEO role to transition into an advisory role” at the company.

Smith says she will focus on new opportunities and strategic projects with Pinnacle’s lead investor and chairman Magnus Hedman.

She said: “Throughout my time at Pinnacle, the company has grown in both scope and size, often seeing opportunities to be a market leader. My passion for the industry and the people in the industry will never leave me.

“I hope I have created a lasting legacy in my time as Pinnacle’s CEO, as I have always said it is an honour to have the privilege to lead such an incredible brand and organization. The confidence that has been given to me is greatly appreciated.”

Under Smith, Pinnacle has made a name as a low-margin sportsbook that’s highly competitive in many markets. It has a B2B trading and risk management division and a standalone esports platform. Its B2B Pinnacle Solution division gained a Malta licence from the MGA in March 2022.

Smith added: “My passion for leadership and mentoring will be a focus for me moving forward. I will continue to be representing Pinnacle externally and share the updates and successes of the company at the conferences.”

Pinnacle Chairman Magnus Hedman said: “After an incredible 17 years with Pinnacle, Paris has decided to make a change and is stepping away from the day-to-day requirements of the Chief Executive Officer role to transition into an advisory role for the organization.

“In taking a step up to the advisory board and council, Paris will maintain a connection to the company she has led so successfully since 2006. There is no question that Paris Smith leaves a lasting legacy in her time as Pinnacle’s CEO, and we thank her for all that she has done. We are excited to be with her as she continues to blaze new trails in what is already a Hall of Fame career.”