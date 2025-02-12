PandaScore and FeedConstruct unite

PandaScore’s offer, including esports odds, data and betting product now available via data and streaming provider, FeedConstruct.

Press release.- PandaScore, a provider of esports odds, data and betting products, has signed a major distribution deal with FeedConstruct, the sports data and streaming provider for top-tier sportsbooks.

PandaScore’s extensive odds feed is now available to operators via FeedConstruct’s innovative odds aggregation platform, giving any company integrated with it, access to more than 300 unique markets and highly competitive odds across the most in-demand esports disciplines including CS2, Dota 2 and LoL.

The PandaScore odds feed uses the best and most optimised data sources to power its sophisticated models which are backed by teams of specialist traders for each discipline. This combination is what allows for an incredibly strong operator margin of 6 per cent, which makes it an interesting addition to the Odds Aggregation hub.

The Odds Aggregator offers operators worldwide the opportunity to access multiple data feeds through a single integration, simplifying the process and expanding coverage.

The integration provides unparalleled value by delivering real-time, accurate data through a unified feed. With customizable configurations at sport and competition levels, users can tailor the data to align with their preferences and operational needs. The platform also simplifies operations by managing content mapping internally, ensuring stable and reliable data delivery. By reducing the complexity of handling multiple data sources, operators save time and gain a competitive edge through a sophisticated, optimised solution designed to enhance their betting offerings.

PandaScore is an essential partner for operators and platform providers looking to tap into the significant demand for esports betting. This has seen PandaScore surpass €1.5 billion in processed bets to date.

FeedConstruct continues to innovate in the sports data and streaming industry, providing seamless solutions for operators and providers alike With its cutting-edge Odds Aggregation platform and commitment to simplifying data integration, FeedConstruct is a trusted partner for global businesses looking to expand its offerings and deliver top-tier experiences to users.