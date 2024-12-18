Online gambling brands lose appeals against fines in Sweden 

Mr Green, Spooniker and ComeOn had already had their fines reduced.

Sweden.- The Supreme Administrative Court of Sweden has denied several online gambling operators’ attempts to make further appeals against fines issued by the national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen. The fines were issued for various regulatory failings, from breaches of bonus rules to AML violations in 2020 and 2021 and had already been reduced at least once in each case.

In the case of Spooniker, it must pay SEK30m (€2.6m) for offering unauthorised bonuses and lotteries without a licence in March 2020. The fine was reduced from SEK100m to SEK50m in 2021 and then reduced further this year, but the brand’s attempt to appeal again has been dismissed.

Meanwhile, Mr Green must pay SEK 12m for duty of care breaches and SEK 1.5m for anti-money laundering failings. Again, this represents a reduction on the original fine, which totalled SEK 31.5m when issued in August 2021. However, like Spooniker, Mr Green’s attempt to make another appeal has been rejected.

Finally, ComeOn’s ComeOn Sweden, Casinostugan, Hajper and Snabbare lost their appeals against fines for breaching bonus rules in February 2021. ComeOn Sweden must pay SEK 13m (down from SEK 35m), Casinostugan SEK 8m (reduced from SEK 25m), Snabbare SEK 24m (initially set at SEK 65m) and Hajper SEK 14m (down from SEK 50m).

Also this week, Spelinspektionen issued an order banning Cosmogames from providing online gambling in Sweden. It said the operator’s Spinarium.com, Spinarium3.com, Spinarium4.com, Spinarium5.com and Spinarium.games websites had been accessible in the country despite it not having a Swedish online gambling licence.

The Swedish horseracing betting operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has issued a warning over channelisation in Sweden. It believes that channelisation to licensed gambling sites could be as low as 70 per cent.

Its latest report suggests that traffic to unlicensed gambling sites has risen tenfold since 2019 according to its tracking. As a result, the channelisation rate in Q3 would have been between 70 and 82 per cent, the operator claims. That would be below the 82 per cent rate claimed by Spelinspektionen.