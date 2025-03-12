New Hampshire’s Lilac Club Casino holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Guests participated in the opening of the new gaming and entertainment space.

US.- Lilac Club Casino has opened in Rochester, New Hampshire, following a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by local dignitaries, business leaders and guests to celebrate the unveiling of the gaming and entertainment destination.

The venue at 7 Milton Road, Rochester, will celebrate its main opening on March 14. The doors will open at 9am.

Photo: Lilac Club Casino.

Spanning 32,000 square feet, the casino has over 200 gaming machines, a variety of table games, a 12-table poker room and a Lucky Oak Bar & Grill.

Eric Barbaro, chief operating officer at Granite State Gaming & Hospitality, said: “We are truly honored to have celebrated this milestone with our fellow community leaders. As we prepare for our grand opening we are thrilled to welcome guests from near and far to experience everything our casino has to offer.

“Lilac Club Casino is more than just a business, it’s a vital part of our community that will create jobs, foster local partnerships, and contribute to the region’s growth. We are excited to play a role in the continued success of Rochester and look forward to serving our guests and community, for many years to come.”