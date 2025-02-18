National Council of Legislators from Gaming States announces summer meeting

The gathering is a platform for legislators to discuss issues in gaming.

US.- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will hold its Summer Meeting from July 9 to 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will bring together legislators and regulators to discuss the future of gaming and address industry challenges and opportunities. The NCLGS Winter Meeting will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December with details to be announced soon.

As gaming expansion discussions take place in many states, and with ongoing uncertainty surrounding state budgets and federal regulations, NCLGS President Shawn Fluharty emphasised the importance of the Summer Meeting as a platform for legislators to discuss pressing issues.

The four-day event will feature sessions, short, informative 101 classes for legislators and regulators, keynote addresses, legislative committee sessions, a joint roundtable for legislators and regulators and Networking opportunities, including two evening receptions.

Gaming Laboratories International will host its annual regulator seminar on July 9. The 2024 Winter Meeting in New Orleans saw over 300 attendees, including more than 120 legislators and regulators.