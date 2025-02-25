Nadia Popova, EGT: “SBC Summit Rio will give us the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the local market”

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP sales & marketing at EGT discussed the company’s expectations ahead of SBC Summit Rio 2025, and EGT Digital’s plans to expand its presence in the Latin American igaming market.

Exclusive interview.- EGT Digital has recently obtained a licence to operate in Brazil, expanding its global reach. With over 120 unique slot titles, the company is ready to offer innovative and engaging gaming solutions to local operators and players. In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP of sales & marketing at EGT, discussed the company’s expectations ahead of SBC Summit Rio 2025.

EGT Digital has recently obtained a license to provide its software products in Brazil, what can you tell us about this achievement?

Yes, that’s right, EGT Digital is now a licensed software provider for Brazil. This means that we can offer local operators our vast array of gaming solutions, currently covering more than 120 in-house developed slot titles. Standing out with eye-catching design, engaging mechanics, and fascinating bonus features, I am confident that they will attract the attention of domestic players, who will quickly rank them among their biggest favorites.

EGT Digital will be attending SBC Summit Rio 2025. What are you most looking forward to about the Summit?

This will be our first participation in SBC Summit Rio, which is among the largest and most authoritative events in the igaming industry. The exhibition will allow us to meet with operators, regulators, and industry experts from the region and show them how we can contribute to their business growth.

Our main focus for this year’s show will be further promoting our brand in Brazil. We strive to establish our company as one of the key players in the country – a position that it already has in numerous jurisdictions globally, where its name is synonymous with impeccable quality. I believe that we will achieve this goal here too thanks to our rich portfolio of products, designed to perfectly fit the Brazilian gaming audience’s tastes and preferences.

In addition, SBC Summit Rio will give us the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the local market and the expectations of operators and players, which will help us continue to improve our products.

At the end of last year, EGT Digital also announced that it has been authorized to operate as a provider in Peru, can you talk to us about the process of meeting the regulations for each market, as you are currently present in numerous markets around the world?

In order for a company to be successful, along with the high-quality products and services available in its portfolio it also must meet the regulatory requirements in each of the markets in which it operates. Only when all these conditions are fulfilled, the company have everything needed to develop and expand its presence on a global scale.

Obtaining the license for the regulated market in Peru is an important achievement we are very proud of. It is the result of the tireless work of our team, thanks to which all EGT Digital’s core products are now available to domestic operators – the iGaming platform X-Nave, the Gaming Aggregator, as well as casino content.

I am confident that this license, as well as the one for Brazil, will enable us not only to unleash the enormous potential of our products in these two countries, but also to continue our expansion in the region, establishing and strengthening our positions as a leading igaming provider in LatAm.

As you mentioned, EGT Digital’s gaming portfolio contains over 120 casino titles, how do you manage to design custom games in a way that connects with players and keeps them coming back?

I believe that the key to the success of our content is its rich diversity. In our portfolio, every type of player can find what they are looking for, whether they prefer classic slots or have a taste for crash or cascade games, that are gaining popularity lately.

In addition, we constantly conduct research of the preferences of users of our gaming solutions. This is how we improve our offerings and provide players with the most engaging experience possible.

“I believe that the key to the success of our content is its rich diversity.”

What are the next shows in which the company will participate?

EGT Digital will take part in several exhibitions in 2025. The next event on our calendar after SBC Summit Rio is the Irish Gaming Show, which will take place in the beginning of March. After that we will head to Cape Town, where we will showcase our latest product developments at SiGMA Africa.