EGT Digital and EGT aim to make a memorable debut at SBC Summit Rio 2025

Press release.- EGT Digital and EGT will participate for the very first time in this year’s edition of SBC Summit Rio, which will be held on 26 and 27 February. The special selection of the innovative developments of the two companies will be available at booth B490.

The visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with EGT Digital’s wide range of slot games, including over 120 popular in-house developed titles on a variety of themes, as well as the jackpot top performers Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot, which are a preferred choice in more than 50 markets around the world.

The igaming provider will also demonstrate its in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, containing 4 main modules: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. Standing out with great versatility, the modules can function both as part of the turnkey solution or independently of each other, as they can integrate with third-party developments.

The X-Nave’s Sport Product will reveal its rich sports and esports coverage, virtual gaming, real-time betting data, and the impressive number of markets it includes. Operators will learn more about its numerous tools and options, which will allow them to further enrich their customers’ gaming experience.

EGT Digital‘s Gaming Aggregator will present over 13,000 titles from more than 130 providers, as well as features like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category with live RTP insights, and several functionalities for content personalisation like the Recommendation Engine and Casino as Widget.

The CRM Engine with its numerous player management tools and bonus features, as well as the Payment Gateway, including a wide diversity of payment methods, will also be available to operators to offer them everything they need to create offerings perfectly fitting their clients’ tastes and requirements.

EGT’s VLT solutions will also be on display to demonstrate their enormous potential for the Brazilian market.

Celina Guedes, regional director of Brazil at EGT commented: “I am glad that we will participate in this year’s edition of SBC Summit Rio.”

Then she added: “Being among the largest and most important exhibitions in the market, it will give us the chance to meet with operators, regulators and industry experts from the region and demonstrate our cutting-edge gaming solutions. It will also allow us to gain valuable insights into the recently regulated Brazilian market. I believe that our participation in the show will help us to achieve our main goal of further promoting our brands on a local level and rank them among the leading providers in the country.”