Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise names Daniele Chilton as CEO

Chilton will oversee all five Desert Diamond Casinos in southern Arizona and Phoenix.

US.- The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has announced that Daniele Chilton will become its new CEO overseeing all five Desert Diamond Casinos operating in southern Arizona and Phoenix. Her appointment to the position is effective from February 21.

Daniele will become the first Tohono O’odham Nation tribal member to serve as CEO of the Enterprise in a permanent capacity. She has more than 30 years of experience in gaming and most recently served as chief operations officer. She has held other positions including general manager.

Daniele succeeds Mike Bean, who joined as CEO in 2021. His tenure saw the opening of the Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy.

Jacob Moore, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise management board, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Daniele as our new CEO. She has played an integral role in the operation’s success and has the expertise and experience to lead the Enterprise forward.

“I want to thank Mike Bean for his extraordinary service to the Enterprise. He led us through significant expansion and helped further develop our leadership team, ensuring a seamless transition moving forward. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Chilton commented: “It is an honor to be selected to lead this incredible organization. As a tribal member and long-time team member, I am committed to our mission of creating greater economic opportunity for the Tohono O’odham Nation and providing top-tier experiences for our guests.”

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) opened Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy, in December 2024. The casino features an 184,000-square-foot gaming floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a poker room, a retail sportsbook, and table games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. It has Morton’s The Steakhouse restaurant and other dining venues.