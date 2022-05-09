Morongo Casino in California to host job fairs

The first hiring event will be on May 17.

US.- The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in California will host a series of job fairs in May. The first hiring event will be on May 17, followed by additional fairs on May 24 and 31.

The casino has been holding job fairs over the past three months as it seeks to hire new workers. It needs to fill more than 200 positions, including cashiers, custodians, room attendants, and security guards.

Resort chief operating officer, Richard St. Jean, said: “Morongo is experiencing consistent growth and a steady need for team members who can provide world-class resort experiences for our guests.

“Whether someone has casino experience or wants to work in celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani’s new Marketplace food hall, we’ll always have a place for team members willing to go above and beyond.”

Casino Morongo in California opens new poker and bingo rooms

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa opened its new bingo and poker rooms on April 1. The new rooms were added as part of an expansion and renovation of the southern California venue that started in 2020 and has given Morongo one of the largest casino floors on the West Coast. The project also included a remodel of Morongo’s 310 suites and guest rooms.

The poker room is located beside the 27-story Morongo Casino Resort and features 20 tables for daily play and tournaments, automatic shufflers on every table and game-side dining options. The refurbished poker room offers Texas Hold’em or Omaha games and will air the biggest sports games on six wall-mounted high-definition 65-inch TVs.

