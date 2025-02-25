Missouri secretary of state rejects emergency sports betting rules

The move means regulated sports betting will not start as early as expected.

US.- Missouri secretary of state Denny Hoskins has rejected the Missouri Gaming Commission’s proposed emergency rules, which were intended to allow it to accept licence applications. The move will push back the launch of regulated sports betting in Missouri beyond the initial expectation of early summer 2025.

Hoskins said in a statement that the constitutional deadline of December 1 for the start of sports betting can be achieved without emergency rules. He said: “According to Missouri State Statute 536.025, the emergency rulemaking process is reserved for situations that require immediate action After careful review, we determined that the situation does not meet these urgent criteria. We remain committed to ensuring a transparent and thorough process for updating Missouri’s gaming regulations.”

Missouri voters approved sports betting through Amendment 2 in November 2024, passing the measure by a margin of just 50.1 per cent. Amendments to the Missouri state constitution will allow licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts and mobile licences. In accordance with federal law, under 21s will not be allowed to gamble. Revenue generated from sports wagering will be taxed at a rate of 10 per cent with the potential allowance of deductions for promotional offers and federal taxes.