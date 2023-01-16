MGA publishes amendments to its Player Protection Directive

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) aims to strengthen and clarify its current player protection framework.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has released the amendments to its “Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018)” which would require licensees to monitor specified markers of harm when creating procedures to detect and address instances of problem gambling.

“We believe that safe, sustainable, and responsible gaming is of paramount importance to the gaming sector,” the authority said in a filing.

Following feedback received through a dedicated consultation process, the MGA published its amendments with the aim of “strengthening and clarifying the current player protection framework”.

This framework will support the authority’s initiatives moving forward and will facilitate its plans to continuously improve the player protection framework, including the eventual publication of detailed player protection guidelines for licensees.

The MGA also revealed is in the process of conducting detailed research and garnering expert experience to serve as the foundation for the eventual publication of such guidelines.

The amendments delve into, inter alia, the licensees’ obligations regarding their responsible gaming policies and procedures, and the introduction of markers of harm that must be considered by licensees when determining effective measures and processes to detect and address problem gambling. Provisions relating to real-money reinforcement and staff training have also been addressed via the amendments.

The amendments are being proposed on the basis of a review of the key sections of the Directive carried out by an expert in the field, and on the basis of the authority’s own research and experience garnered through the Responsible Gaming Unit’s audits and familiarisation visits.

Under the new rules, B2C licensees will be required to employ effective measures and processes to identify those at risk of problem gambling. This must be achieved using analytical tools or behaviour monitoring systems, as well as with trained staff.

Once problem gambling has been successfully detected by the licence holder, it must take appropriate steps to address the issue, or else prevent the situation from developing into an instance of problem gambling.

As well as ensuring that MGA licence holders regularly observe player behaviour and finances, the new rules also include new standards for staff training when dealing with situations where intervention may be required.

“B2C licensees shall ensure that employees who are responsible for dealing with responsible gaming-related matters, and for player interaction in general, are properly and routinely trained in the relevant responsible gaming procedures,” the directive states.

The MGA also outlines that users must have “the ability to access the player’s gambling history of the immediately preceding six months, including but not limited to, data relating to the player’s total wins and losses, amounts of money deposited, and amounts withdrawn”.

A pop-up message must also occur that offers players the opportunity to set an alert at certain intervals when playing games that utilise an “auto-spin” feature.

According to the new rules, “B2C licensees that offer their gaming service by remote means shall, with respect to repetitive games of chance played against the house, the outcome of which is determined by a random generator, offer players the ability to set an alert at certain intervals of time by means of a pop-up message.”

Subject to the transitory provisions of the directive, the amendments shall come into force on 12 January 2023.