Mesquite Gaming rebrands as Mesquite Entertainment

The rebrand announcement marks the completion of phase one of a $25m transformation plan.

US.- Nevada´s Mesquite Gaming has rebranded to Mesquite Entertainment. The rebrand announcement marks the completion of phase one of the company’s renovation plan. Mesquite Entertainment and its entities including CasaBlanca Resort, Virgin River Casino & Lodge, Palms Golf Club, and CasaBlanca Golf Club, have unveiled new logos and brand identities.

Some $25m has been invested to date in renovations including an expanded gaming floor at CasaBlanca resort with 200 new gaming machines and 22 non-smoking video poker slot machines. There’s also the remodeled sportsbook at Virgin River Casino & Lodge and a new loyalty reward programme.

Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, said: “The transformation of Mesquite Gaming into Mesquite Entertainment marks a pivotal moment in our company’s history, reflecting our vision for strategic growth and innovation. This rebrand is more than a name change, it’s a pledge to our guests that we are committed to raising the bar across every aspect of their overall experience.

“As we embark on the next phases of our landmark multi-million-dollar renovation, we are thrilled to introduce even more groundbreaking enhancements that will continue to establish Mesquite Entertainment as the ultimate destination for gaming, hospitality, and entertainment in the Southwest.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches record $1.46bn in December

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.46bn in gaming revenue in December. That’s an increase of 2 per cent year-on-year and takes the total for 2024 to a record $15.61bn, up 0.6 per cent from the $15.52bn reported in 2023.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $881.2m, down 2.6 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 1.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $90m in revenue, up 12 per cent year-on-year.