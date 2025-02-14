Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana opens

The venue was inaugurated following a ceremonial VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony and a fireworks display.

US.- The Cordish Companies has opened Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Shreveport-Bossier. The venue opened yesterday (February 13) following a ceremonial VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony and fireworks display.

Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Krewes led a parade followed by music from the Northwestern State University band. The first sports bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook and the first dice roll was made by football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

The celebration included a fireworks show. Photo: Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler told The Shreveport-Bossier Advocate: “You walk in and think, ‘Am I in Vegas?’ It does look like we’re in Vegas. It’s going to bring so many people here to Bossier City. We’re ready for it. The number one thing I have in Bossier is safety, and fire and police is one of my things and we try to keep the city as clean as we can. And there’s a lot more extra things that we’re going to bring into Bossier to complement Live! Casino”.

The first land-side casino in Shreveport-Bossier features 47,000 square feet and has 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live table games, a DraftKings Sportsbook, hotel, pool and fitness centre. There’s a 25,000-square-foot multi-purpose event centre and various dining and entertainment options.

Louisiana gaming regulator greenlights casino merger

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the merger between Bally’s Corporation and The Queen Casino & Entertainment. The move unites the Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, The Queen Baton Rouge, and the Belle of Baton Rouge properties under one entity.

The board also granted approval for new institutional investors as requested by Premier Entertainment Shreveport, which operates Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, along with Louisiana Casino Cruises (The Queen Baton Rouge) and Catfish Queen (Belle of Baton Rouge). The University of Chicago will hold a 5.84 per cent stake, Entrust Special Opportunities Master Fund Three LP 7.06 per cent and Entrust Global Partners LLC 12.9 per cent.