Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana to open next week

The newest first land-side casino in Shreveport-Bossier will open on February 13.

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced the opening date for Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana. The $270m resort will open on February 13. A ceremonial VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony and fireworks display, are scheduled to begin at around 7.45pm.

The first land-side casino in Shreveport-Bossier spans 47,000 square feet and has 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live table games, a sportsbook, hotel, pool and fitness centre. There’s a 25,000-square-foot multi-purpose event centre and various dining and entertainment options. Reservations are now open for stays at the Live! Hotel from February 14.

John J. Chaszar, executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, said: “February 13th will be an unforgettable night as we open our doors for the first time to present the most spectacular gaming and entertainment facility the four-state region has ever experienced. Our team members will be ready to welcome our guests like family, and our slots and tables will be ready for winners, so we hope everyone will come join in on the celebration.”

“We’ve been counting down to this moment, and we’re ready to deliver an experience like no other,” said Joshua Robinson, vice president of Marketing at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. “Now’s the time to plan your visit—book your stay, grab tickets to a show, indulge in our incredible restaurants, and maybe even become our first big jackpot winner!”