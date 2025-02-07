DraftKings Sportsbook to open at new Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana

The $270m resort will be inaugurated on February 13.

US.- Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana is set to open on February 13, and the company announced that the space will feature a retail DraftKings Sportsbook. The space will be located within a Sports & Social bar and restaurant.

The sportsbook will feature an LED media wall, dining options and cocktails. Gamedays at Sports & Social will feature MCsand DJs, competitions and games, and audio and visual displays including music and light effects.

John J. Chaszar, executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, said: “Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will redefine entertainment in the region by offering everything under one roof – from fine dining and live entertainment to top-tier casino games. With the addition of the DraftKings Sportsbook, we are elevating the experience for sports fans, connecting them to a new level of engagement across some of America’s most popular leagues, including the NFL, NBA and more.

“From cheering on the Dallas Cowboys to the LSU Tigers and every team in between, the new retail DraftKings Sportsbook will be an incredibly popular entertainment option for the entire Ark-La-Tex region.”

Michael Kibort, VP of product operations at DraftKings, added: “We are excited to expand our relationship with The Cordish Companies and open a new retail DraftKings Sportsbook at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. With a shared commitment to innovation and entertainment, our latest retail sportsbook will deliver a premier sports betting experience just in time for fans to cheer on their favorite college basketball teams during March Madness.”

A ceremonial VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony and fireworks display are scheduled to begin at the casino at around 7.45pm on February 13. The first land-side casino in Shreveport-Bossier spans 47,000 square feet and has 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live table games, a hotel, pool and fitness centre. There’s a 25,000-square-foot multi-purpose event centre and various dining and entertainment options. Reservations are now open for stays at the Live! Hotel from February 14.