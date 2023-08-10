Lithuanian gambling revenue up 21.5% in H1

Online gambling drove revenue up to €108.5m.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has reported that gambling revenue in the country reached €108.5m for the first six months of 2023. The figure represents an increase of 21.5 per cent year-on-year, rising from €89.3m in the same six months last year.

Online gambling was the main growth driver, rising by 31.5 per cent year-on-year to account for two-thirds of all revenue at €72.2m. Of that total, €45.5m came from category A slot machines, which saw revenue rise by 37.5 per cent. Meanwhile, €1.8m came from online category B slot machines, an increase of 28.6 per cent.

Online sports betting revenue rose 12.4 per cent to €19m, while remote table games revenue rose 71.4 per cent to €6m.

Land-based gambling revenue in Lithuania

Land-based gambling revenue also grew, although at a slower pace, rising 4.6 per cent to €36.3m. Land-based category B slot machines generated €15.4m of that, up very slightly from €15.3m last year. Revenue from category A slot machines rose by 21 per cent to €7.5m.

Land-based table game revenue rose 11.4 per cent to €8.8m. Retail sports betting fell by 4.1 per cent to €4.7m.

New gambling license fees

Earlier this month, the Lithuanian government’s Ministry of Finance approved a resolution introducing changes to state fees, payments and refunds in a range of sectors. In the gambling sector, the changes include new permit fees for casinos, slot venues, bingo halls and sports betting venues.

The land-based gaming venue permit fee for new casinos, slots venues and bingo halls has been set at €1,504, with a renewal of the permit to cost €186. New totalizator betting shops will be charged a smaller €717 permit fee but the same fee for the extension.

Amendments or additions to a casino, slots or bingo licence will have a fee of €369. Meanwhile, a remote gambling permit will cost €784.