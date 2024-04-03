Kambi publishes Tribal Sports Betting Report 2024

The report is available ahead of the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in Anaheim.

Kambi releases its second annual Tribal Sports Betting Report highlighting growth and trends in the US tribal gaming market.

Press release.- Kambi is pleased to announce the launch of its second annual Tribal Sports Betting Report, featuring exclusive insights and data from Kambi’s growing tribal sports betting network.

Since the repeal of PASPA Kambi has become the sports betting provider of choice for tribal operators throughout North America, with partners including Desert Diamond Casinos, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Seneca Gaming Corporation.

Its position as the industry’s go-to sportsbook supplier enables Kambi to provide a snapshot of the current state of sports betting in the Indian country and the direction it is heading.

Key highlights in this year’s report include:

The continued growth of tribal sports betting

The rise of same-game parlays

When bettors reinvest their winnings

Betting activity on property for large sporting events

The report is available ahead of the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in Anaheim, where people can meet with Kambi representatives to learn more. Please visit www.kambi.com to download the report.