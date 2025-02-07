Ivo Georgiev, Amusnet: “Creating a standout presence at ICE requires a combination of innovation, dedication, and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences”

Amusnet CEO granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on the latest edition of the ICE expo and the company’s success in Barcelona.

Exclusive interview.- Amusnet attended ICE Barcelona, one of the largest international exhibitions in the gaming industry, from January 20 to 22. In an interview with Focus Gaming News, CEO Ivo Georgiev discussed the company’s highlights at the expo.

Amusnet is famous for its exciting exhibition each year: at ICE 2023, you had a live ICE Roulette, and at ICE 2024, you made the world premiere of your slot cabinet series. How did you top that in Barcelona?

ICE’s changing location from London to the vibrant city of Barcelona was a unique opportunity for us to make a memorable impact and make our presence a legendary one: on the one hand, by showcasing our latest innovations across all three verticals to the premier event’s worldwide audience, and on the other – by having the football legend and Barca icon, Hristo Stoichkov as our official partner at the expo. He is an amazing person who embodies the passion, teamwork, and determination that define our success, too. Stoichkov’s participation brought incredible energy to our stand, further elevating Amusnet’s brand visibility and underscoring our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional gaming experiences to worldwide audiences.

In terms of products in online casino, we introduced the Tournament Tool and Golden Coins Link Jackpot, designed to boost player engagement and retention for our 250+ client network. We also unveiled our latest cascade slot, Crazy Red, which is already generating significant excitement.

In the live casino vertical, we introduced Showtime Roulette 500x, which offers seamless branding for operators and unmatched customisation, alongside Extra Crown Deluxe Live. Based on our top-performing slot Extra Crown, it combines the thrill of live casino gaming with slot mechanics.

In terms of land-based solutions, we premiered the newest addition to our Type S slot cabinet series, the J55 model, featuring a sleek 55-inch curved display, premium design, and high-end finishings for an immersive gaming experience. Powered by the AmuseBox platform, it offers a diverse multigame selection of 52 titles, including top performers, the new cascade slot Crazy Red, and the celebrity slot Stoichkov #8, plus triple reels slot games, designed to elevate player excitement and enhance payout options.

How did the Coin Gobbler bring excitement to your stand at ICE Barcelona 2025?

Oscar, the main hero of our popular cluster-pay slot Coin Gobbler, took centre stage and charmed visitors as our official host, embodying the exquisite taste and entertainment mastery that define Amusnet. Looking ahead, Oscar will continue to represent the brand, appearing as the main character in future games and a host at key events, reinforcing the company’s commitment to always offer top-notch entertainment.

What’s the secret of a successful ICE event?

Creating a standout presence at ICE requires a combination of innovation, dedication, and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. At ICE Barcelona 2025, we pushed boundaries once again with our impressive 825-square-meter double-deck stand, featuring a kinetic roof, two bar areas, nine meeting rooms, and a premium environment. Moreover, for a successful event, the stand has to become a hub for networking and entertainment – and it is all about the great teams that make it all possible – our events team, marketing team, and of course, our business teams from all over the world who executed more than 320 meetings with clients and partners and engaged in meaningful collaborations which will impact the whole 2025.

The secret behind this year’s success is that we embraced the dynamic energy of Barcelona – a city renowned for its creativity, innovation, and passion for gaming and football. The official presence of Hristo Stoichkov, together with the interactive football activation happening at the stand, attracted hundreds of people and raised emotions as hundreds competed in a thrilling foosball championship for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including footballs signed by Hristo Stoichkov and 2025 Champions League tickets.

We were also honored to welcome Digitain’s founder, Vardges Vardanyan, alongside Galácticos Legends: Michel Salgado, Michael Owen, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo, to our stand. The presence of these iconic football stars, alongside Hristo Stoichkov, embodied the spirit of collaboration and innovation, reinforcing the concept of industry pioneers coming together to shape the future of gaming.

What were your favourite games of the past year and why?

Two standout games from the past year truly reflect Amusnet’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The celebrity slot Stoichkov #8, created in partnership with football legend Hristo Stoichkov, celebrates the passion of football and gaming and has resonated strongly with players worldwide. The Coin Gobbler cluster pay slot introduced fresh gameplay mechanics and the memorable character Oscar.

Do you think there are more benefits to be gained from cross-selling between land-based and online casinos?

Cross-selling between land-based and online casinos creates significant opportunities to enhance the gaming experience and drive growth. By introducing online platforms to land-based patrons, operators can boost engagement and loyalty through integrated rewards programs that recognise and reward cross-channel activity. This approach broadens reach, introducing land-based players to online gaming and vice versa, ultimately increasing revenue potential.

The seamless transition between formats appeals to players, while the ability to collect and analyse player data enables targeted marketing strategies that enhance satisfaction. Additionally, joint promotions and events increase visibility, driving traffic to both channels. The synergy achieved through cross-selling fosters a dynamic and profitable gaming ecosystem that benefits players and operators.