Cedar Rapids casino already has a planned opening date

US.- Developers Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) have announced a planned opening date for the Cesar Rapids casino. At a groundbreaking ceremony 24 hours after the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) approved a licence for the venue, the companies said the casino will open in 22 months on New Year’s Eve 2026.

The Cedar Crossing Casino & Entertainment Center will have 700 slot machines, 22 game tables, restaurants, bars, an entertainment venue with a capacity of 1,500 people, an arts and cultural centre, and a STEM lab for children.

The project has been in the planning for more than a decade. Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017. On both occasions, the IRGC said a new venue would take away from the 19 existing casinos in Iowa. But last week, Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission’s members voted 4-1 to grant a gaming licence after a proposed five-year moratorium on new casinos in the state was rejected.