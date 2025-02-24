Infingame levels up casino portfolio with Dynabit Gaming

The aggregator to roll out Dynabit Gaming’s games to LatAm operators.

Press release.- Infingame has continued to enhance its games portfolio thanks to its latest strategic partnership with Dynabit Gaming, an emerging games studio known for its innovative titles.

By partnering with Infingame, Dynabit Gaming’s full suite of immersive slots and table games will be rolled out to operators across Latin America. This will give Infingame’s partners access to a fresh selection of casino games designed to drive engagement and retention.

Boasting an extensive portfolio of 16,000+ slots, table, crash, and live dealer games from 200+ studios, Infingame’s newly revamped platform is powered by state-of-the-art technology that enables operators and game studios to scale their business across new markets – all made available via a single API integration.

According to the company´s representatives, this latest strategic partnership solidifies Infingame’s status as a leading casino aggregation platform – demonstrating its commitment to delivering feature-rich, market-leading experiences for players, with an unmatched level of localisation for Latin America.

Inna Pakhiyanina, chief business development officer at Infingame, commented on the partnership: “With innovative games and a fresh spin on slot development, partnering with Dynabit Gaming was an obvious value-add for Infingame. Their portfolio of games will be the perfect addition to our platform as we continue to raise the bar for casino aggregators.

“Dynabit Gaming has a reputation for developing exciting, feature-rich content that resonates with players. We’re thrilled to be bringing their games to our platform and offering operators a fresh, highly engaging selection.”

Infingame’s aggregation platform has been designed specifically to help operators expand their footprint across Latin America.