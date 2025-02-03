Pavel Fedyushin: “I’m incredibly proud of Infingame’s growth trajectory”

Infingame’s chief executive officer reflects on the company’s growth strategy into 2025.

Exclusive interview.- Pavel Fedyushin, CEO at Infingame, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about the company’s journey through the fast-changing igaming industry. Fedyushin also revealed the key learnings that he has taken from his role as chief executive officer.

Can you begin by telling us a bit about your background – how did you first become involved in igaming? And what led you to join Infingame?

Sure! I first joined the industry 13 years ago after entering the land-based casino space. I was always fascinated by the igaming industry, and how brands could incorporate elements of entertainment into their strategy.

Of course, given that it was more than a decade ago, it’s safe to say that the industry has changed a lot since those early days! I consider myself very fortunate to have been a part of the industry’s evolution from its nascent stages in the early 2010s to the thriving global phenomenon that it is today.

After that initial experience in the land-based space in the 2010s, I went to work for an IT company. This gave me fantastic experience in the technical space – with lessons from this role shaping my perspectives to this day. The excitement of igaming quickly brought me back into the industry though, having joined Infingame in 2016, after starting as CBDO for seven years, I then became CEO in 2024.

I’m incredibly proud of the growth trajectory we’ve been on as a company, and I’m delighted to lead a team of people who have all ensured that we’ve quickly become the industry’s fastest-growing aggregator.

From a leadership experience, how have these previous roles shaped your strategy as CEO of Infingame?

My experience in the IT space combined with my experience in the land-based sector has given me unique insights into player behaviours and expectations, mechanics and gameplay as well as understanding the different products available to players – and, probably more importantly, how this impacts engagement and retention.

This has given me a completely different perspective on the industry as a whole and has certainly played a role in the development of the Infingame platform; we are a tech-driven, entertainment-first platform, and for me, that is something that really sets us apart from the competition.

Of course, when it comes to leadership – the pandemic in the early 2020s saw a significant shift towards flexible working arrangements – team members don’t need to even be in the same country to work together! It has taken some time to strike that balance between the convenience of remote work and the need for close-knit collaboration. To say that the way teams work together has changed massively would be an understatement.

Personally, I have found that flexible working arrangements have been hugely beneficial for Infingame. It means that we can hire the best possible candidates from around the world, regardless of where they are based. Not only does this strengthen our professional capacity, but also helps us to enrich the expertise of our team and helps us to provide a wider array of experiences to the table.

The igaming industry, while still relatively young, is highly active and is certainly pushing the boundaries when it comes to delivering new and engaging experiences for players. From artificial intelligence to enhanced data analytics, technology is really changing how we interact with our audiences – these factors, undoubtedly, influence the processes that you have in place.

“Brands in our industry need to be prepared for this technological shift – and those who have worked outside of the industry, such as IT, will be well-placed to meet those changes.”

What have been the key learnings that you have taken from your role as CEO?

My role as CEO has taught me that you need to be fast, agile and quickly adapt to the latest innovations in tech. to never take your hand off the pulse of the igaming industry – to do so risks you falling behind!

As we see more and more operators and suppliers flooding the market, competition is becoming much fiercer too. Newcomers are looking to make their mark, while industry stalwarts are acquiring much smaller businesses to harness their innovation. This rapidly evolving landscape means that the industry looks like a very different place to what it did 18 months ago.

But to truly drive your company forward, you not only need to find new ways to stand out in a crowded market, but you must also remain flexible. This needs to be reflected in your processes, communications and senior leadership – because, otherwise, that reluctance to adapt will cause you to lose out on business.

For those companies at the growth stage, Infingame can offer a much more flexible approach to business. We not only allow our partners to launch new projects at much greater speeds than any other aggregation hub on the market, but we also deliver a much more bespoke, tailored connection – enhancing that business relationship, and ensuring that we fully understand the unique needs of our partners.

Infingame has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing Gaming aggregation hubs in the industry. Can you share the vision that drives the company forward? How have you achieved this growth?

The first is by establishing a best-in-class aggregation hub. We have truly established ourselves as one of the best on the market, and we’re easily one of the fastest-growing platforms in the industry.

Game aggregation can provide many benefits for operators, from cost-benefits to speedy integrations. Of course, this is why many operators choose to work with aggregators rather than with game providers directly.

Infingame offers single invoices and single calculations for our platform, which is available via a single API integration. What this means is that operators don’t have to incur additional financial costs when working with us, making the process quick, easy – and most importantly, simple.

Typically, operators carry out direct integration with a maximum of 3-5 game providers, usually the largest providers on the market. But it is impossible to integrate everyone on to your platform; nevertheless, you need to constantly increase the game portfolio to keep your players engaged. This is where we shine. We offer more than 15,000 games – all of which have been hand-picked by our team to ensure that they resonate with local players. This not only allows for better personalisation, but ensures that players aren’t overwhelmed with mountains of games. If they have to spend hours sifting through content just to find their favourite game, they’re just going to go to your competitor!



