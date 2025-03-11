iGC Summit Africa announces the launch of early bird tickets

The inaugural iGC Summit Africa will take place from May 26 to May 29 at Marrakesh Parc Expo in Morocco.

Press release.- iGC Summit Africa has announced the launch of early bird ticket pricing for the premier igaming conference in Africa. Attendees can secure their tickets at a discounted rate before prices increase on April 1st, ensuring access to one of the most anticipated events in the industry.

The inaugural iGC Summit Africa will take place from May 26 to May 29 at Marrakesh Parc Expo in Morocco, bringing together key decision-makers, industry experts, and top-tier exhibitors from across the globe. The event promises unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of igaming in Africa.

Alexandra Cernescu, CEO of iGC Africa, said: “We encourage attendees to take advantage of the early bird pricing and secure their place at iGC Summit África before ticket prices increase on April 1. This event is designed to provide máximum value for operators, affiliates, suppliers, and service providers, making it a must-attend for those looking to expand in the African igaming market.”

With over 12,000 delegates expected, iGC Summit Africa will feature 100+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors and sponsors, 20+ networking events, and the prestigious igaming Africa Awards. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore business opportunities, and gain critical insights into the growing igaming sector in Africa.