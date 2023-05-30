Do you love poker so much that you have a burning desire to learn the ins and outs of the game? If so, you might want to consider learning how to become a poker dealer. For many people, it’s a viable career choice – and even if you want to do it alongside your ordinary job, the opportunity exists for that as well.

Before you start looking for jobs as a poker dealer, it’s important to learn what you need to look out for. The first thing you’ll need to do, for example, is get really good at the skills you’re required to use for the role. On top of that, you must have a high level of poker knowledge.

Choosing the type of poker that interests you the most is also worth considering. In this guide, you will learn the ins and outs of how to be a poker dealer. You’ll find out how to look for openings, along with the amount of money you might make and more.

How Much Do Poker Dealers Make?

Poker dealer salaries vary wildly and will depend on multiple factors. For example, if you live in an expensive city, you might theoretically earn more as a poker dealer. At the same time, however, you’ll also need to factor in living costs – and you should also think about whether or not you genuinely want to live in that place.

If we look at statistics on Glassdoor, the median salary for a poker dealer in the US was just under $53,000 as of May 2023. This included a base income of around $48,339 annually, along with additional pay of $4,658.

The most likely range was between $42,000 and $68,000, whereas the possible range was from $33,000 to $84,000 altogether.

Hourly rates tended to hover around $25 per hour at many of the major US casinos. Of course, how many years of experience will also play a pivotal role in how much money you earn as a poker dealer – so you should keep this in mind when looking to grow your career. You could also, if you put a plan together, exceed the potential range mentioned above.

How to Become a Poker Dealer?

Now that you know more about the average salary as a poker dealer, let’s look at some of the ways that you can become a poker dealer. These tips will help you land your dream role and begin progressing through the ranks.

Gain the Skills Required to Become a Poker Dealer

The most obvious place to start is that you must have the skills needed to become a poker dealer. Without these, you’ll struggle to convince a high-quality casino to hire you over someone else.

See also: How to play poker?

First and foremost, you should have an in-depth knowledge of poker. You should understand the rules of the variation that you choose, and it’s also a good idea to have a bit of experience in playing poker.

When learning how to become a poker dealer, you must also keep an eye on the latest developments in the industry. Doing so will allow you to look out for things that you should keep in mind, such as new things that players try.

Be Proactive

Once you’ve decided that you want to become a poker dealer, the next step is to start making the steps toward making your dreams come true. Most importantly, you must be proactive in your efforts; nobody is going to hand you a job on your lap if you don’t put yourself out there and take action toward your goals.

You can be proactive in several ways. For example, you can seek unique avenues for gaining an audience – such as streaming or starting a YouTube channel. If you do this, make sure that you adhere to those platforms’ regulations with regard to gambling rules.

You can also set up alerts for job openings that may interest you, and checking LinkedIn – along with keeping your profile and resume both up to date – is a good idea.

Work on Your People Skills

Besides understanding how to play poker, you will also need to work on your people skills if you want to be a successful poker dealer. Naturally, you’ll need to work with lots of different individuals – and you should, at the very least, be able to interact with others proficiently.

Emotional intelligence will also stand you in good stead as a poker dealer, and it’s also a good idea to practice patience; in many cases, you’ll have players who might not be as skilled and will therefore require a bit of time when making decisions.

Remain Persistent

One of the main reasons that people don’t achieve what they want is that they give up along the way. If you genuinely want to become a poker dealer, you’ll need to remain persistent when things get tough – as you’ll almost always encounter challenges along the way.

If you stick with something for the long term and you learn from your mistakes as you go along, you’ll dramatically increase your chances of becoming a poker dealer. You’ll also learn plenty of other crucial skills, such as how to be resilient.

How to Find Poker Dealer Jobs?

Okay, so we’ve discussed some of the things you can do to increase your chances of becoming a successful poker dealer. You also know how much you can expect to earn, which will be useful in the negotiation phase. Now, let’s look at some of the tactics you can implement when looking for dealer jobs.

See also: What’s the Best Game in a Casino to Win Money?

Network

Networking is crucial if you want to get most jobs, and that’s no different when it comes to being a poker dealer. Thanks to the internet, you can also network in several different ways these days.

When networking, you might want to start with online forums and LinkedIn. You can get in touch with important decision-makers at casinos you’d like to work for, but make sure that you provide value to them.

You can also go to casinos in real life. It doesn’t harm to ask for them to keep you in mind if any openings exist, and you might also find that going to casinos will make you a familiar face. In turn, these individuals might trust you more when looking for candidates.

Check Your Local Casino Websites

In addition to networking, you can also check casino websites to see if there are any jobs available where you live. Most major operators have a Careers section on their website, and here, you can filter based on different keywords and locations.

It’s a good idea to check these websites at least once per week. If you can, we also recommend setting up alerts so that you receive the best job opportunities to your inbox as soon as the company uploads them.

Ask Your Friends and Family

Besides looking for opportunities online, you can also ask your friends and family. Even if you might not expect someone to have connections, you never know – and it’s worth asking nonetheless.

Feel free to send a private message to people you know and make them aware of what you want to achieve. That way, you’ll put yourself in a position where these people keep you in mind for future things they hear about.

You can also announce on your social media profiles that you want to become a poker dealer. This gives people the opportunity to share with their networks, and as a result, you might find opportunities where you least expected them.

Contact Casinos Directly

Even if you don’t see openings on a casino’s website, you might gain some success – or at least guidance – if you get in touch with venues directly. You can send an email to the HR department, and calling them might also work in your favor.

Focus on Playing the Long Game

Like any career change, you’re going to need to play the long game if you want to make it as a poker dealer. In many cases, it’ll take you months – if not years – to achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality.

If you struggle to stick with things for the long run, practicing the importance of delayed gratification is a good idea. You can also keep reminding yourself of the goals you want to achieve.

Poker Dealer Rules

Before you land a job as a poker dealer, knowing the rules you should follow is crucial.

First and foremost, you need to understand how you deal your cards. There are a number of ways to do this, and it’s a good idea to experiment with different styles that are allowed within the game you choose.

You should also learn the rules associated with taking bets, along with gestures you must make – and that other players can also make.

Casino Dealer Tips

In addition to what we’ve already mentioned, these rules can help you become a better casino dealer.

Understand the Rules of Your Casino

Each casino has different rules around poker, and you’ll need to understand these alongside the set-in-stone rules for the game itself. On top of that, you should also think about what is and isn’t allowed in different forms of poker – such as Texas Hold’em.

Learn How to Communicate Clearly

You will need to communicate clearly as a poker dealer, and that stands for both when you’re dealing with players and also talking to other casino staff. You can do this by exposing yourself to more social situations; just because you aren’t naturally extraverted doesn’t mean you’re unable to become a poker dealer.

Be Prepared to Answer Questions Others Might Have

As we mentioned earlier in this guide, you will sometimes play poker with individuals who don’t have swathes of experience. With this in mind, you should be receptive to their questions and also be able to provide the answer – or, at the very least, point them in the direction of someone who can.

Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Poker Dealer

Now that you’re at the end of this guide, you should have all the information you need about becoming a poker dealer. We’ve covered how you can go about finding a job at a casino, along with the different ways you can increase your chances of becoming successful. You also have a better understanding of the amount of money that many people earn as poker dealers.

Having read this guide, you’re in a better position to start strategizing your career as a poker dealer. You can begin taking the steps to make your dreams a reality, even if it takes a while to do so.

See also: How to Win in Blackjack?