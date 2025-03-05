Although winning money shouldn’t be the primary reason why you play slots, you’ve probably been thinking about how to win on casino slot machines. Getting a big payout is notoriously difficult, and there are numerous things working against you. Nonetheless, other people have done it before… So why not you?

Winning on slot machines requires a mixture of luck and knowing what to look out for. These machines are not created equally, and just because you got lucky on one, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically succeed with another.

So, how do you win on slot machines? Today, you’ll discover everything you need to know.

Is It Even Possible to Win Big on Slot Machines?

It is possible to win at slot machines, but the odds are (literally) stacked against you. At best, you’ve got around a 5,000/1 chance of winning something substantial. To put this into context, you’d have to play the same slot machine every day for over 10 years if you want a chance of winning (on average). There’s always the chance that someone else will succeed ahead of you, too.

Another thing to remember is that while it’s true that you might win at slots in the short term, very few people keep their winnings over the long run. Almost nobody consistently profits from slot machines.

This can be for multiple reasons. For example, some individuals spend all of their winnings trying to make more money from slots – even though the best thing would’ve been to cash in on their winnings.

See also: Everything You Need to Know About MGM Rewards Tiers and How to Maximize Your Benefits

Why Is It So Difficult to Win on Slot Machines?

Slot machines are difficult to win by design. If casinos paid out big money to everyone, they wouldn’t make a lot of money and therefore wouldn’t be viable businesses. These games are designed to give you variable rewards, which is what keeps people wanting to play them. The possibility of winning big, even though you know it’s unlikely, is alluring.

This is the case for all slot machines and not just one specific type. It’s the same reason why table games have a house edge. The main difference, however, is that table games are also about skill and not entirely based on luck.

How to Bet on Slot Machines

When looking at how to win playing slot machines, it’s important to know how to bet on them. While you cannot really control the outcome, you can at least focus on ensuring that you can play for longer.

First and foremost, you should never just pick one money line. Doing so will decrease your chances of winning, even if the potential payout is bigger. Like we said earlier, the chances of you winning big are highly unlikely; you therefore need to play a bit smarter.

It’s also a good idea not to spend too much or too little on each bet. If you only wager a dollar here and there, you’re very unlikely to win anything that’s worth your effort. Instead, it’s a good idea to bet between $5 and $20. That way, you’ll be more likely to wager more effectively.

While slot machines are largely random, you might also want to look at the patterns of how each game has gone. If you’ve played a few, you may notice that certain symbols have and haven’t appeared. With this information, you can then determine your possible next steps.

See also: Golden Hearts Games: Your Complete Guide

How to Win Progressive Slots

Progressive slots are one of the most difficult slot machines to win because you need to constantly keep going. They’re different from traditional slots in this respect, where most of your chances of winning are random. So, you’ll need to adopt a different mentality.

To be honest, winning progressive slots is purely luck-based. You can’t do too much to improve your chances of winning. The main thing to do is ensure that you stay in the game for long enough to receive some kind of pay-off.

How do you do this? Well, being smart with your budget is one way to ensure that you don’t lose all of your money. Allocate enough cash to each round, but be sure that you don’t burn through everything in the first few rounds.

Picking the right progressive slot is also a good idea. Look for machines with fewer rounds, but that still have a reasonable payoff. You should also ensure that you don’t have big bet limits, as these will vary depending on the machine you play at.

How to Pick a Winning Pokie Machine

Pokies are popular in casinos and pubs, and they’re also known as a “fruity machine”. These can be difficult to win with, but it’s still worth looking at ways you can do this.

Like other forms of slot machines, the most important starting point is to pick something with a decent enough return to player (RTP) percentage. This will vary significantly, and it largely depends on the manufacturer that developed the slot machine. Before visiting a casino, check to see what the machines are like and if they’re worth using.

It’s also a good idea to look at how many ways a pokie machine has to win. This will significantly increase or decrease your chances of winning, and it’s important that you know what you’re getting yourself into. If there are more ways to win, you might win more – albeit smaller – rewards.

Is it Easier to Win at Slots Online Than Offline?

When looking at how to win slot games, it’s worth understanding how these work online and offline. You’ll find progressive slots, pokie machines, and ordinary slot games on numerous betting websites, each with its own pros and cons.

Depending on where you play, it might be easier to win online than offline. However, the same principle of these games being largely luck-based still applies. Casinos and games developers mainly create these games for entertainment and not as a way for players to make money.

You can apply many of the same offline principles for winning slots online. One isn’t always going to be easier or more challenging than the other.

Can I Make Slot Machines More Likely to Pay Me Out?

The most difficult thing about slot games is that they are not skill-based. So, the influence that you have on a result is minimal.

The only thing you can do is control how much you wager so that you don’t burn yourself out. Beyond that, you have control over the slots you play. But unfortunately, you can’t do too much away from those things.

Slot machines are very fun to play, but winning with them is incredibly difficult. You’re largely reliant on luck because of the variable rewards mechanism, but you can do a couple of things to slightly increase your chances of winning.

For example, you can always look for machines with better RTP percentages. Looking at minimum deposits, and allocating your budget accordingly, is also a good idea.

Beyond these, you’re better off paying slots for fun. It’s not a guarantee that they will pay off, and you’re also unlikely to make long-term profits.

See also: A Helpful Guide to Crapless Craps Payouts